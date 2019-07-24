Car dealers’ body withdraws protest call

LAHORE: The Car Dealers Association has withdrawn the call of staging a sit-in and protest demonstration against the taxation measures of the federal government after the successful meeting with Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal who assured them of resolving their genuine issues related to taxation.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, a delegation of Car Dealers Association led by Shahzad Saleem met the minister and informed him about issues related to taxes on purchase of new vehicles and other problems.

On the assurance given by the provincial minister to resolve all their genuine problems at the provincial level, the car dealers association representatives announced not to stage sit-in and hold protest demonstration.

According to the handout, the representatives of the Car Dealers Association on the occasion said the provincial minister had removed all their reservations regarding taxes and had also given them assurance to talk with the federal government for resolution of the problems at the federal level. They stated that evasion of taxes amounted to treason with the country. They said that they were willing to pay taxes but government should also ensure provision of facilities and the environment conducive to doing business.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the trader community had a pivotal role in the national economy and PTI government would resolve their all due problems on a priority basis. He said the problems of the car dealers at the provincial level would be solved within the province while for resolution of their problems at the federal level, the federal government would be contacted. He said that complaints of corruption in Excise Department over registration of vehicles would be resolved.

He said, “Our government will also bring into tax net the businesses of e-commerce, including OLX and Pak Wheel. Our government will also take measures to fulfil the objective after consulting with the trader community.” He said the government had also resolved the problems of filers and non-filers and steps were also being taken on expeditious basis to consolidate all problems related to property taxes.

Those dealers who do their business from factories will have to get themselves registered, he added.