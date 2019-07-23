PHC, PMA join hands for improved health facilities

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will be involved in continuous mutual consultations. It was decided at a meeting held on Tuesday.

PMA Punjab president-elect Dr Tanveer Anwar, general secretary Dr Kamran Saeed, former president Dr Izhar Ahmed Ch, and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians president Dr Tariq Mian participated in the meeting. The PHC team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, comprised Licensing and Accreditation Director Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Director Complaints Prof Riaz A Tasneem, and Programme Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry.