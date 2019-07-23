close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

PHC, PMA join hands for improved health facilities

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) will be involved in continuous mutual consultations. It was decided at a meeting held on Tuesday.

PMA Punjab president-elect Dr Tanveer Anwar, general secretary Dr Kamran Saeed, former president Dr Izhar Ahmed Ch, and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians president Dr Tariq Mian participated in the meeting. The PHC team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, comprised Licensing and Accreditation Director Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Director Complaints Prof Riaz A Tasneem, and Programme Advisor Dr Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

