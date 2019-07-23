Hungry people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent price hike has made even rice unaffordable to the poor citizens of Pakistan. We cannot afford to feed our children yet taxes are still being raised.
When will this insanity end? No one should have to go hungry to feed their children. I appeal to the PM to please consider the plight of the poor.
Sarfiraz S Baloch
Peshawar
