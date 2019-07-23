close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Hungry people

Newspost

 
July 24, 2019

The recent price hike has made even rice unaffordable to the poor citizens of Pakistan. We cannot afford to feed our children yet taxes are still being raised.

When will this insanity end? No one should have to go hungry to feed their children. I appeal to the PM to please consider the plight of the poor.

Sarfiraz S Baloch

Peshawar

