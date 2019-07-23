close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Saving the fish

Newspost

 
July 24, 2019

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a blanket ban on the sale and purchase of polythene bags in cities after August 14. This is a wonderful step towards a brighter future for our children, reducing marine waste and in helping prevent the risk that global warming poses to us all.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi

