Saving the fish

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a blanket ban on the sale and purchase of polythene bags in cities after August 14. This is a wonderful step towards a brighter future for our children, reducing marine waste and in helping prevent the risk that global warming poses to us all.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has announced a blanket ban on the sale and purchase of polythene bags in cities after August 14. This is a wonderful step towards a brighter future for our children, reducing marine waste and in helping prevent the risk that global warming poses to us all.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi