Train trouble

Recently my family and I travelled by the Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore. The train departed at 9:30pm instead of 3:30pm. Due to the delay in departure, the passengers languished on the platform in the summer heat. The next day our train reached Lahore at 4:30 pm from where we commenced our journey by special transport to reach Sialkot. This was a painful journey. Late departures and arrivals of trains for the last few weeks have become a headache for the passengers.

I urge the railway minister to tackle this situation in a better manner. On return, I preferred to travel by Jinnah Express from Lahore. My train departed at 3:00 pm instead of 2:30 pm. This minor delay in departure was no issue. Catering and other services were well provided. The AC remained operational during the entire journey and the staff were very courteous. This was a pleasant journey and in future, my preference will be to travel by the Jinnah Express.

Sohail A Saqib

Karachi