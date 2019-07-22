Action to be taken on complaints against sluggish policemen: SP

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police will take strict action on public complaints against those police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason.

It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Bhara Kau police station. The ‘Open Kutchery’ was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, all Deputy Superintendent of Polie (DSPs) and Station House Officers of police station falling in the jurisdiction of City police zone were also present on the occasion.

The SP (City Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He said that police succeeded to bust a criminal gang recently after public cooperation and effective policing is not possible without support of people.

The SP (City Zone) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.