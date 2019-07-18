Action by NAB: Revenue record in name of Shahbaz’s wife Tehmina frozen in Haripur

HARIPUR: On the orders of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the deputy commissioner Haripur here on Thursday froze the revenue records of property in the name of Tehmina Durrani, the wife of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The deputy commissioner also placed ban on the sale and transfer of rights of the property in any way or any change till further order from NAB or a competent authority.

Official sources said that a letter was issued to deputy commissioner of Haripur by NAB Lahore under No 1(61)HQ/974/IW-II/NAB-L, dated July 17, 2019 under subject “Transfer of property void under section 23 of NAO,1999-investigation against Shahbaz Sharif (Ex-CM Punjab), Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Suleman Shahbaz Sharif, and others (assets disproportionate to known sources of income and money laundering).

According to the letter, the NAB Lahore has identified three properties including cottage No 23 in Khasra number 371 in Whispering Pines Resorts, Pir Sohawa Mouza Makhniyal and Villa number 19 measuring six marla from the same Khasra number and in the same resort. A plot measuring six marla was also identified to be under the ownership of Tehmina Durrani, the wife of PML-N president and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Arifullah confirmed the contents of the NAB letter sent to him and said that Tehsildar Khanpur, Hasrat Khan has visited the identified properties with his revenue staff in Pir Sohawa village where the Whispering Pines Resort was located.

He said the Tehsildar handed over the NAB order to the management of Whispering Pines Resort under which the district administration asked them to abide by the order of ban on the transfer of property rights and changes whatsoever in the properties identified in the letter till the completion of NAB investigation or further order from competent authority.

The official said that red entries have been made in the revenue record of the Khasra numbers that were identified and frozen till further order.