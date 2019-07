FAST-NU chancellor inaugurates new academic block

Islamabad: To enhance the quality of academic & educational services of university, Chancellor of FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences & former Chairman Senate of Pakistan Waseem Sajjad inaugurated the newly constructed eight story academic block here on Tuesday at Islamabad Campus.

The newly constructed centrally air conditioned block has mainly been dedicated to Computer Sciences faculty featuring modern class rooms, state of the art multiple computer & research labs, faculty offices and other facilities. The new building also hosts state of the art HU Beg library with offering accommodation for more than 400 students at a time along with separate group discussion areas, digital resources and Info Comm facilities. A new cafeteria with the capacity of more than 400 guests has also been established in the new building to cater the requirements of students while the building would also be featuring a wide dining hall separately for faculty & management.

The Chancellor was accompanied by senior members of Board of Governors of NU & Foundation for Advanced Science & Technology (FAST) including FAST Secretary General Rana Ghulam Shabbir, Dr. Samar Mubarik, Dr. UAG Issani, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Nawazish Ali Seth, Parveen Qadir Agha, Justice (r) S. Ali Aslam Jafri, NU Rector Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi, Professor Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum and Campus Director Islamabad Dr. Waseem Ikram.