close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Aisam, Santiago top seeds in Hall of Fame Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez are top seeds in the Hall of Fame Open being played in Newport, USA.

The top-seeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55 and 51, respectively, will face the unseeded American duo of Bradley Klahn and Denis Kudla, ranked 273 and 203, respectively, in the first round of the doubles category.

This ATP-250 tournament is the first stop of the US summer season for pro tennis hosted on the historic grass courts. Aisam, with his then partner Jonathan Murray of Great Britain, won this championship in 2015 and again triumphed in 2017 while partnering with Rajeev Ram.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus