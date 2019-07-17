Aisam, Santiago top seeds in Hall of Fame Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez are top seeds in the Hall of Fame Open being played in Newport, USA.

The top-seeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55 and 51, respectively, will face the unseeded American duo of Bradley Klahn and Denis Kudla, ranked 273 and 203, respectively, in the first round of the doubles category.

This ATP-250 tournament is the first stop of the US summer season for pro tennis hosted on the historic grass courts. Aisam, with his then partner Jonathan Murray of Great Britain, won this championship in 2015 and again triumphed in 2017 while partnering with Rajeev Ram.