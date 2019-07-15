NAB prepares to get properties of Shahbaz frozen

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to approach the accountability court to freeze movable and immovable properties of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif.Official sources said the NAB Lahore office has written a letter to the NAB headquarters in Islamabad with recommendations to freeze properties of Shahbaz Sharif which were allegedly raised through illegal means. The sources said the NAB Lahore office had recommended freezing 96-H Model Town residence, Murree residence, other properties and two luxury vehicles so that the properties could not be sold out. It has been learnt that further process to freeze properties would be undertaken once the NAB chairman gives go ahead. However, sources said the NAB has written caution letters to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with regard to expected freezing of properties

The Sharif family is currently facing multiple cases pertaining to ownership of assets beyond their means and other corrupt practices.

The NAB Lahore has conveyed to the headquarters in Islamabad that Shahbaz Sharif had failed to furnish money trail regarding properties owned by him and his family members.