Police Training School holds clean and green Pakistan activity

Rawalpindi : Police Training School, Rawat conducted a clean and green Pakistan activity under the supervision of Principal Abrar Hussain Nekokara PSP, in which approximately 450 trainees, officers and staff members participated.

The area of activity was from main Murree Road to Shahdara recreational and picnic point.

During the activity, the trainees cleared the garbage and trash covering the area of 12 km and collected nearly four tractor-trollies weighing approximately one-ton garbage. Another part of this Clean and Green Pakistan activity was to throw 1,500 seed balls to grow more trees in the ongoing monsoon. The people of the adjoining areas and villages highly appreciated the activity.

The activity was meant to inculcate civic sense in the recruits and police officers. The training has been focusing on making responsive officers with a zeal to serve the nation. Trash picking activity has a message that police will serve the country in all possible ways.

DIG pays surprise visit to Ramana police station, directs for friendly police ecology

By Our crime correspondent

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed conducted surprise visit of Ramana police station and directed all police officials to behave decently with those visiting police station.

During his surprise visit last night along with SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan to the police station, he also checked up conditions of locks-up, residential barracks of cops and complaint cell established for prompt action on receiving public complaints.

He also met with the police officials as well as jawans, listened to their problems and gave directions to immediately resolve them.

DIG (Operations) directed Station House Officer and all other staff to adopt courteous attitude with citizens as per policy given by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. He asked to follow the slogan of ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) to ensure decent policing culture in the city and deal with citizens in a respectful manner. He asked the police officials to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty and ensure complete implementation on them.

The DIG (Operations) warned that no complaint of sluggish attitude would be tolerated and friendly police ecology would be inculcated in the city.