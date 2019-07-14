Three years on, Turkey purge victims struggle to make ends meet

ANKARA: Three years ago, Elif was a teacher at a high school in southeast Turkey. Today, she still works in an education centre, but she is only allowed to cook and clean.

Elif, whose name has been changed upon request, is one of 33,000 teachers sacked over suspected links to an Islamic network accused of trying to overthrow the government on July 15, 2016. “While other teachers teach, I make food and clean toilets,” said Elif. “I am 37 and I am starting my life from scratch again.”

She is far from alone: from the former academic who now works as a construction worker, to the ex-head of an NGO who now runs a cafe, and from an ex-judge who sells tea to a former police officer who works as a caretaker — there are many examples in a country where 150,000 public sector workers have lost their jobs since the attempted putsch.

The government says it is necessary to purge followers of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen from the highest echelons of the military and judiciary down to every part of public service. Gulen, who has lived in the US for 20 years and was once seen as an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, strongly denies the government´s claim that he ordered the putsch in 2016. Described by the government as a “terrorist organisation”, the slightest whiff of association with Gulen has destroyed lives.

Elif describes herself as a “leftist Muslim” and admits to being a “sympathiser” of the movement, but says she has never been an active part of the network. She was even acquitted in court last summer of being a member, but that was not enough to save her career.Many highly-educated Turks like her in the public sector have been stigmatised and frozen out of their professions simply over suspicions of Gulenist ties.

Ahmet, a former chemistry academic who also wished to use a pseudonym, says he has applied for 1,200 jobs and only been granted around 30 or 40 interviews, of which none was successful.

He has been forced to grow fruit and vegetables and sell them on a street corner to survive. The 44-year-old and his wife are among 6,000 academics sacked by decree during the two-year state of emergency which followed the attempted coup. “It was a shock,” he told AFP.