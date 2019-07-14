close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Still pending

Newspost

 
July 15, 2019

I have called the PTS headquarter Islamabad on several occasions but they are not responding. The issue is that I have applied in the ICT department of Sindh Police but have received no reply as of yet. I filled the form properly and sent it in before the deadline.

If my form is rejected for any reason then that would be shown to me on my application status or the website would be updated but my application is still listed as pending. I would like to request that the concerned authorities please try and fix such issues.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

