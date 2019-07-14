Five policemen killed in Baghlan roadside bomb blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: At least five policemen were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern province Baghlan on Saturday afternoon, the provincial police officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Gozargah-e-Noor district in the province when a roadside bomb hit a police Humvee patrolling in the area, officials said. The policemen were on their way to Fring district of the province, officials added. No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.
