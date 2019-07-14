close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Five policemen killed in Baghlan roadside bomb blast

July 15, 2019

KABUL: At least five policemen were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern province Baghlan on Saturday afternoon, the provincial police officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gozargah-e-Noor district in the province when a roadside bomb hit a police Humvee patrolling in the area, officials said. The policemen were on their way to Fring district of the province, officials added. No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

