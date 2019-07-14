close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

50 dead in Nepal’s torrential rains

July 15, 2019

KATHMANDU: Floods and landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people across Nepal while dozens more are missing, officials said Sunday. Northeast India has also been hit by floods with 11 deaths recorded as rivers burst their banks. Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country’s eastern region and the southern plains, affecting thousands.

