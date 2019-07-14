50 dead in Nepal’s torrential rains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: Floods and landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people across Nepal while dozens more are missing, officials said Sunday. Northeast India has also been hit by floods with 11 deaths recorded as rivers burst their banks. Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country’s eastern region and the southern plains, affecting thousands.
