PM part of mafia that targets political opponents, says Maryam

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday called out

Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of being part of a mafia that pressurizes judges into targeting and punishing its political opponents. On her Twitter account, Maryam told the PM, "You’re a part of the mafia tha pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process. Shame on you." Maryam’s tweet came in response to a tweet by PM Imran Khan sent out earlier in the day. Apparently targeting the PML-N leadership, the prime minister called them the "Pakistani mafia" and compared them to the Sicilian mafia which used blackmail and threats to pressurise the judiciary and other institutions. Through another tweet after her meeting with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam said, “Just met Hamza at the NAB detention cell. He is Masha’Allah well & in high spirits. His 6 months

old daughter’s expressions on seeing her father were worth capturing. Bravo Hamza!