‘Regular games at schools, colleges key for revival of sports in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Sports and its requirements have changed a lot in the modern day life and in the present scenario only those countries flourish in international sports competitions which adopted latest scientific techniques properly; these views were expressed by Dr Muhammad Zafar Butt, Chairman Department of Sport Sciences & Physical Education, University of the Punjab in his exclusive interview with ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Answering a question regarding why Pakistan is lagging behind in sports field despite spending huge revenue, Dr Zafar, who did his M.Phil leading to Ph.D in Sports Sciences & Physical Education in 2016, said non-serious and non-professional approach of past govts looked to be the major reason behind Pakistan’s poor standing in world sports. “Govt must take imperative measures to bring true professional and scientific approach in Pakistan sports as early as possible”.

“Most of the developed nations do prepare their athletes scientifically. They used to identify the passion and talent of an athlete from very early age and then groom him or her accordingly whereas such system does not exist anywhere in Pakistan”.

Dr Zafar, who joined Punjab University in 2010 as lecturer, said Pakistan also needs to appoint certified and well-educated coaches in all sports disciplines. “Time has come for Pakistan to train its players through scientific coaching. “It’s scientific era and Pakistan must prepare a bunch of qualified coaches and trainers who are well aware of importance of scientific coaching”.

Further explaining his point, Dr Zafar, who completed his MBA in 2005, MA Physical Education (gold medal) in 2003 and MA Urdu in 1989, said the countries which topped the medals table in Olympic Games and other high-profile sports events, put their focus on scientific coaching and that’s the key to their success in international sports competitions. “Pakistan will have to follow their footsteps and chalk out its coaching and training scientifically to meet the modern day requirements instead of old traditional coaching ways. In the present day world, no country can produce satisfactory results in global sports events without adopting modern scientific coaching,” he stressed.

Dr Zafar, who has attended international research conferences in Indonesia and Thailand, said it’s a big drawback in Pakistan that our youth don’t see any attraction in sports career barring cricket. “Govt must come forward and create job opportunities for talented male and female athletes. If govt managed to do this, then our sports will grow in true sense”. He said in most parts of country, common man does not have access to sports facilities which is another serious issue in our country and it must be addressed as quickly as possible.

“Sports facilities and infrastructure are there but most of the players belonging to middle or lower middle class don’t have access to these expensive sports facilities. There should be a system under which common people can also use and take maximum benefit from these valuable sports facilities”.

Replying a question about whether Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who himself has been a top cricket star of his era, will play any role for Pakistan’s lost sports glory, Dr Zafar said: “I’m quite confident that Pakistan will regain its lost sports glory during Imran’s era due to his merit-based measures”.

Giving his opinion for the better future of the country in sports, Dr Zafar said: “The Imran regime must make it compulsory for all schools and colleges to hold cricket, hockey, squash, football, athletics and other sports competitions on regular basis. It’s the only way for Pakistan to produce quality players in the above-mentioned games and then Pakistan will be able to put an end to streak of poor results in top international events like World Cup, Olympic and Asian Games etc”.

When asked about the growing trend of mobile phone and internet among the young generation, Dr Zafar, who is also an international certified coach, said it’s a blessing if it’s used for positive purposes but unfortunately most of the youngsters are using these inventions negatively which is alarming. “Govt must block negative and indecent websites permanently to save our young generation. There should also be a strict ban on mobile phones in educational institutions,” he opined.

Dr Zafar urged the govt to focus on bringing youth to the grounds in this internet and mobile phone era. “Nowadays, the young boys don’t have any interest in playing in grounds mainly due to excessive use of cell phones which is shocking. Parents can also play an important role in this regard. They must send their children daily in the ground for at least one hour to play their favourite games. This practice will help a lot in improving the mental and physical health of young boys and girls,” he maintained.

About top athletes produced by Punjab University, Dr Zafar informed that several world class male and female athletes including Inam Butt (wrestler), Umer Sadaat (athlete), Nida Dar and Sania Khan (cricketers), Sybil Sohail (powerlifting), Naila Bano and Razia Haneef (rowing) etc have played their respective games and completed their studies at Punjab University in the past.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Dr Zafar has been quite active as a player in various games during his youth. He represented Pakistan in Asian Powerlifting Championship at New Delhi in 1999 and was also declared national powerlifting champion in 2000. He also has played football, basketball, handball, cricket and hockey at university level.