Judicial magistrate raids BHU in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-1 conducted a raid at a basic health unit at village Mir Muhammad Lakho near Qazi Ahmed Town and found it in abandoned without any staff or medication.

The Judicial Magistrate-1 Ahmed Gabol had raided there on the complaints that the health unit is not functional and has been turned into a pile of garbage. Magistrate Ahmad Gabol asked the local residents about the performance of the health facility who told him that the health department has not posted any doctors nor paramedical staff at the basic health unit. They told the judge that they have to travel long distances for any medical assistance.