Bilawal fearing defeat in Ghotki by-polls: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday stated that the people of Sindh have risen against the corrupt provincial government.

She took to Twitter, and said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was creating hue and cry fearing defeat of his party in the upcoming by-election in Ghotki. Dr Awan said Bilawal needed to pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.

She said Bilawal has started foul play after knowing that his party would suffer defeat in Ghotki by-election.

She said it was strange that Bilawal was complaining of rigging in the election despite the fact that his party was ruling the province and the PPP candidate was also running his electoral campaign along with police protocol.