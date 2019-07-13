close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BOC
by our correspondent
July 14, 2019

No notices issued in Judge Arshad Malik case: SC

Top Story

BOC
by our correspondent
July 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has clarified that notices have not been issued to any of the respondents in a petition seeking conducting an inquiry of allegations leveled through video against Muhammad Arshad Malik, Judge Accountability Court.

A clarification issued by the Public Relations Officer on Saturday stated that the court has only fixed the petition for preliminary hearing on July 16 at the principal seat of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus