No notices issued in Judge Arshad Malik case: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has clarified that notices have not been issued to any of the respondents in a petition seeking conducting an inquiry of allegations leveled through video against Muhammad Arshad Malik, Judge Accountability Court.

A clarification issued by the Public Relations Officer on Saturday stated that the court has only fixed the petition for preliminary hearing on July 16 at the principal seat of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.