close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

This was a remarkable recovery from being a team struggling to reach the semi-finals stage but this turnaround was too late to completely undo previous damage. The takeaway from this was that the hands-on experience, stiff competition, and guidance from veteran players play the most important role in improving the performance of the team.

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston , USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus