Abdullah, Huzaifa move into Penang Squash semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the semi-finals of their respective events at Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Friday. Abdullah defeated Reece Holmes of New Zealand 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 in under-13 quarter-finals. He will face Nickhileswar of Malaysia in the last-four stage.
In under-15 quarter-finals, Huzaifa beat Arthur Law Pak Ki of Hong Kong 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. He is up against top seed Joachim Chuah of Malaysia in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Ashab Irfan was beaten by second seed Ishant Shah of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 6-11 in under-17 quarter-finals.
KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the semi-finals of their respective events at Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Friday. Abdullah defeated Reece Holmes of New Zealand 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 in under-13 quarter-finals. He will face Nickhileswar of Malaysia in the last-four stage.
In under-15 quarter-finals, Huzaifa beat Arthur Law Pak Ki of Hong Kong 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. He is up against top seed Joachim Chuah of Malaysia in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Ashab Irfan was beaten by second seed Ishant Shah of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 6-11 in under-17 quarter-finals.