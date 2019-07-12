close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Abdullah, Huzaifa move into Penang Squash semi-finals

Sports

July 13, 2019

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and Huzaifa Ibrahim moved into the semi-finals of their respective events at Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Friday. Abdullah defeated Reece Holmes of New Zealand 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 in under-13 quarter-finals. He will face Nickhileswar of Malaysia in the last-four stage.

In under-15 quarter-finals, Huzaifa beat Arthur Law Pak Ki of Hong Kong 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. He is up against top seed Joachim Chuah of Malaysia in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Ashab Irfan was beaten by second seed Ishant Shah of Malaysia 9-11, 6-11, 6-11 in under-17 quarter-finals.

