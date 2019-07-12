PHF likely to announce national championship details on Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will announce the details of the 65th national championship on Monday or Tuesday in Karachi, a PHF official told ‘The News’ on Friday.

He said that PHF secretary Asif Bajwa was expected to announce the details, including the names of the tournament director and technical officials. The championship will be organised at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi from July 23 to August 7.

The PHF official claimed that the preparation for the national championship was in final stages. The players who perform well in the championship would be considered for selection in the national senior and junior teams’ training camps, he added.