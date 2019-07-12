Summer school

It goes without saying that June and July remain the hottest months in Pakistan every year. Our government thus usually announces these months as vacation time for schools. Surprisingly, this year it announced holidays from May to June. Schools in my area have opened from July 1. The temperature is extremely hot in many parts of the country, but particularly so in Sindh. It is reported here that some students and teachers are fainting in schools on a daily basis.

Hence, it is humbly requested that the government should extend holidays to ensure that the health of students and teachers is not affected.

Assad A Lund

Dadu