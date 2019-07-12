close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

Summer school

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

It goes without saying that June and July remain the hottest months in Pakistan every year. Our government thus usually announces these months as vacation time for schools. Surprisingly, this year it announced holidays from May to June. Schools in my area have opened from July 1. The temperature is extremely hot in many parts of the country, but particularly so in Sindh. It is reported here that some students and teachers are fainting in schools on a daily basis.

Hence, it is humbly requested that the government should extend holidays to ensure that the health of students and teachers is not affected.

Assad A Lund

Dadu

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus