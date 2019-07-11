Hockey icon Brig Hamidi passes away

ISLAMABAD: One of the icons of hockey and 1960 Olympic gold medal winning team captain Brig (R) Abdul Hamid Hamidi breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Thursday, losing battle against lungs injury occurred due to sudden fall at home recently. He was 92. Brig (R) Hamidi was one name who played instrumental role in popularizing and strengthening the game of hockey in Pakistan. He represented Pakistan in four hockey Olympics, winning gold and silver medals in the process. Brig (R) Hamidi served as Director General Pakistan Sports Board besides heading the Army Sports Board. He also served as Secretary PHF and was known as one of the pioneer game administrators. He was also the elder brother of Rasheed Junior-the famous national hockey team centre-forward of sixties and early seventies. Brig (R) Hamidi’s Namaz-e-Janaza would be offered at his native town Bannu’s (KP) Millad Ground after Friday prayer.