Lopez leaves Betis

MADRID: Spain international goalkeeper Pau Lopez has completed his move from Real Betis to Serie A giants Roma, the two clubs announced late on Wednesday.The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Roma paying 23.5 million euros ($26.48 million).Lopez is Roma’s fourth signing of the summer after Amadou Diawara, Bryan Cristante and Leonardo Spinazzola, taking their spending to over 100 million euros.
