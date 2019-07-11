Teuns wins first TdF stage

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France: Belgian Dylan Teuns claimed victory on the sixth stage of the Tour de France on the La Planches des Belles Filles summit finish, as Italy’s Giulio Ciccone took the overall lead on Thursday.

Bahrain-Merida rider Teuns edged out Ciccone for the stage win after both men were part of a breakaway in eastern France, as defending champion Geraint Thomas unexpectedly showed strong early form by beating all of his main rivals for the overall title. Bevin first to withdraw from 2019 Tour de France: New Zealander Patrick Bevin became the first rider to abandon this year’s Tour de France when his CCC team announced that he would not be starting Thursday’s sixth stage.

Bevin fell in Monday’s stage 3 near Eparney and again in stage 4 on Tuesday when he fractured two ribs. He rode stage 5 but was in considerable pain.

“I fell on my left side and caught a wheel to the chest,” Bevin said on the CCC team website. “I thought I had got away with it at the time and I didn’t have any trouble when I got back into the race, no skin off or anything like that. “I thought it wasn’t too bad but as the stage wore on, it got worse.”X-rays showed two fractured ribs on the left side, prompting the team to pull him out of the race.