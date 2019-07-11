MYC to launch movement

LAHORE: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) will soon launch Madina-like State Movement across the country, holding rallies and public meetings to remind Prime Minister Imran Khan of his electoral promise and manifesto of making country Madina-like state.

This was stated by MYC president Dr Abul Khair Zubair, a platform of religious parties from all schools of thought, while briefing media after its summit meeting at Mansoora Thursday. Dr Zubair alleged that the government was pushing the Islamist forces to the wall and throwing the country into a flood of price hike by imposing huge taxes. He said the meeting constituted a 10-member action committee headed by Liaqat Baloch to finalise the programme and dates of rallies and conventions.

He praised the Senate for passing the bill for revoking interest-based economy in the country tabled by JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, and expressed confidence that the bill was now laid before National Assembly, tabled by JI MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, which should also pass it like Senate. He said the solution to all problems of the country lay in interest-free economy and this dream could come true after passage of the Bill through NA.