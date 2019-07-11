K-Electric adjusts Rs1.2bln in bills

KARACHI: K-Electric has retrospectively adjusted Rs1.2 billion to consumers on account of bank charges and meter rents from July 2016 in line with the revised multi-year tariff, a statement said on Thursday.

The decision was according to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s tariff terms and conditions notified by the power division.

K-Electric said the revised applicable tariff for KE customers was notified by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

“The revision is in line with the consumer-end tariff charged under the uniform tariff policy applicable across Pakistan,” the utility said. Moreover, no increase has been made in the rates for residential consumers having consumption of up to 300 units. K-Electric said making changes in the electricity tariff is out of KE's purview. “For any further clarity or queries, customers can refer to KE website or approach KE via its call centre 118, or through social media platforms or may visit any of KE’s customer care centers.”