close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

K-Electric adjusts Rs1.2bln in bills

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

KARACHI: K-Electric has retrospectively adjusted Rs1.2 billion to consumers on account of bank charges and meter rents from July 2016 in line with the revised multi-year tariff, a statement said on Thursday.

The decision was according to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s tariff terms and conditions notified by the power division.

K-Electric said the revised applicable tariff for KE customers was notified by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

“The revision is in line with the consumer-end tariff charged under the uniform tariff policy applicable across Pakistan,” the utility said. Moreover, no increase has been made in the rates for residential consumers having consumption of up to 300 units. K-Electric said making changes in the electricity tariff is out of KE's purview. “For any further clarity or queries, customers can refer to KE website or approach KE via its call centre 118, or through social media platforms or may visit any of KE’s customer care centers.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus