Thu Jul 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Rs70 million land recovered

OC
Our Correspondent
July 11, 2019

Islamabad: The National Highway Authority has removed encroachments from 50 locations falling in the Right of Way (ROW) thus recapturing 7 Kanal land valuing Rs70 million from Peshawar Road (N-5).

According to details, there were 50 encroachments from Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (EME) College to Tarnol along Peshawar Road (N-5). These encroachments included 10 Khokhas, 15 Shops, 4 verandas, 3 stairs and 18 sheds. It is important to recall that this anti-encroachment drive was undertaken in collaborations with Capital Development Authority and local Administration.

Objective of this anti encroachment action is to ensure smooth flow of traffic, control the accidents rate and make highway environment friendly and beautiful.

