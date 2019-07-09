close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
July 10, 2019

Victorious US women’s team back on home soil

Sports

AFP
July 10, 2019

NEWARK, United States: The United States’ Women’s World Cup-winning team arrived back on American soil Monday, a day after clinching a record fourth title in the football showpiece.

The jubilant US women, who defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final in France to seal back-to-back World Cup victories, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport on a chartered jet.

Striker Alex Morgan and player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe were among the first to exit the aircraft. Many of the players, who had been seen raucously celebrating Sunday’s victory in various videos posted on social media, wore dark glasses as they greeted well-wishers upon arrival.

