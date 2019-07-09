Pak junior players make winning start in Penang Squash Open

KARACHI: Pakistani junior players won their initial stage matches in Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

In the first round of under-13 category, Saboor Khan beat Du Menghou of China 13-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the second round, Saboor lost to second seed Nickhileswar of Malaysia 10-12, 4-11, 5-11 but Abdullah Nawaz defeated Teerth Jilka of India 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

In the first round of under-15 category, Asher Butt overpowered Varma Vijayam of Malaysia 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7. Humam Ahmed thrashed Kaveljeet Singh of Malaysia 11-1, 11-0, 11-0 and Mohammad Hanif beat Liaw You Wen of Malaysia 11-7, 11-9, 11-7.

In the first round of under-17 category, Junaid Khan smashed Kishovarmand of Malaysia 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 and Hasnain Ali beat Lin Shan of Malaysia 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

In the second round of the category, Ashab Irfan defeated Eeshwar Punithavigneswaran of Malaysia 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 but Waleed Khalil was beaten by Leo Fatialova of New Zealand 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.

Junaid was defeated by top seed Mohammad Amir of Malaysia 0-1, 3-11, 6-11 and Hasnain lost to Au Lap Man of Hong Kong 5-11, 7-11, 2-11.