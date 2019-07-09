Pak junior players make winning start in Penang Squash Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistani junior players won their initial stage matches in Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday.
In the first round of under-13 category, Saboor Khan beat Du Menghou of China 13-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the second round, Saboor lost to second seed Nickhileswar of Malaysia 10-12, 4-11, 5-11 but Abdullah Nawaz defeated Teerth Jilka of India 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.
In the first round of under-15 category, Asher Butt overpowered Varma Vijayam of Malaysia 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7. Humam Ahmed thrashed Kaveljeet Singh of Malaysia 11-1, 11-0, 11-0 and Mohammad Hanif beat Liaw You Wen of Malaysia 11-7, 11-9, 11-7.
In the first round of under-17 category, Junaid Khan smashed Kishovarmand of Malaysia 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 and Hasnain Ali beat Lin Shan of Malaysia 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.
In the second round of the category, Ashab Irfan defeated Eeshwar Punithavigneswaran of Malaysia 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 but Waleed Khalil was beaten by Leo Fatialova of New Zealand 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.
Junaid was defeated by top seed Mohammad Amir of Malaysia 0-1, 3-11, 6-11 and Hasnain lost to Au Lap Man of Hong Kong 5-11, 7-11, 2-11.
