Pakistan to host two international junior tennis events in October

KARACHI: Pakistan will host two international junior tennis events in Islamabad from October 7-19.

According to details, the first event is J-5 Islamabad (Grade-5) that will be played from October 7-12 at PTF Tennis Complex. The draws for the singles boys’ events in this championship has 32 places for the main draw and 32 places for the qualifying, while 16 places are for doubles. The same draw is for girls’ events.

The second event is also J-5 Islamabad (Grade-5) and it will be played from October 14-19 at the same venue. The second event also has the same draws for boys and girls. Pakistan hosted a similar Grade-5 event in Islamabad in February. Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdur Rehman won in the boys’ category and Turkey’s Mert Aysegul claimed the girls’ title. A large number of foreign junior players participated in this championship.