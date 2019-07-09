close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Pakistan to host two international junior tennis events in October

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan will host two international junior tennis events in Islamabad from October 7-19.

According to details, the first event is J-5 Islamabad (Grade-5) that will be played from October 7-12 at PTF Tennis Complex. The draws for the singles boys’ events in this championship has 32 places for the main draw and 32 places for the qualifying, while 16 places are for doubles. The same draw is for girls’ events.

The second event is also J-5 Islamabad (Grade-5) and it will be played from October 14-19 at the same venue. The second event also has the same draws for boys and girls. Pakistan hosted a similar Grade-5 event in Islamabad in February. Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdur Rehman won in the boys’ category and Turkey’s Mert Aysegul claimed the girls’ title. A large number of foreign junior players participated in this championship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus