close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Distinction for KRL Model College boys

Islamabad

 
July 7, 2019

Islamabad : Students of KRL Model College for Boys performed excellently in the annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II), held under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), says a press release.

The declared result showed 100% pass percentage. 112 students of college achieved A+ and A grades.

A brilliant student of the college Muhammad Sami Ullah got 1st position in the college by securing 1,076 marks out of 1,100. Similarly, Malik Hamid Nawaz Khan got 2nd position securing 1,070 marks and Ahmad Obaidullah got 3rd position with 1,058 marks.

The principal (KMC Boys) also congratulated the parents, teachers and students on their success.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus