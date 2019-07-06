Distinction for KRL Model College boys

Islamabad : Students of KRL Model College for Boys performed excellently in the annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II), held under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), says a press release.

The declared result showed 100% pass percentage. 112 students of college achieved A+ and A grades.

A brilliant student of the college Muhammad Sami Ullah got 1st position in the college by securing 1,076 marks out of 1,100. Similarly, Malik Hamid Nawaz Khan got 2nd position securing 1,070 marks and Ahmad Obaidullah got 3rd position with 1,058 marks.

The principal (KMC Boys) also congratulated the parents, teachers and students on their success.