SFP delegation meets Consul-General Japan

LAHORE: Consul-General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura was pleased to know about the progress of female softball progress and assured support to Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP).

A delegation of SFP led by Secretary General Asif Azeem called upon Consul-General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi in the presence of Secretary General Sindh Softball Association M. Zeeshan Merchant along with Murad Hussain and M Nasir.

On this occasion, Asif briefed Isomura about the progress of SFP in Pakistan over the years and also updated him about the recent initiatives taken by the Federation to further spread the game of softball throughout the various cities of Pakistan.