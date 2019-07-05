close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

SFP delegation meets Consul-General Japan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Consul-General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura was pleased to know about the progress of female softball progress and assured support to Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP).

A delegation of SFP led by Secretary General Asif Azeem called upon Consul-General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi in the presence of Secretary General Sindh Softball Association M. Zeeshan Merchant along with Murad Hussain and M Nasir.

On this occasion, Asif briefed Isomura about the progress of SFP in Pakistan over the years and also updated him about the recent initiatives taken by the Federation to further spread the game of softball throughout the various cities of Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus