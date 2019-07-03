PM Office asks departments to support provincial associations: Packing up of departmental cricket under way

ISLAMABAD: Some leading departments that have history of raising quality cricket teams during all these decades, have started packing up process as far as their cricket establishment and administration is concerned after a letter they received from the Prime Minister Office, directing them to support the proposed Provincial Cricket Associations.

The letter, written to all the leading departments that have raised competitive teams and produced quality top performers during yester years, suggest that PM supports the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) idea-that departments should come forward to support and sponsor newly- proposed provincial associations.

The letters says, “Prime Minister/Patron PCB has seen and is in agreement with the proposal of the Board in principle (about the new domestic first class format). The PM has also desired that the respective organizations managing professional teams may extend all possible support to the newly created provincial teams in collaboration with PCB in achieving its endeavors.”

The News has taken up the matter with no less than two departmental representatives. Both agreed that the letter they have received is vague and contradictory in nature and also unclear in many ways.

“We have not been given any clear direction rather it is a suggestion and sought of advice for the departments to help and support the proposed provincial associations that would form the new domestic first class cricket structure in the country,” the official said.

He made it clear that when there would be no direct participation of departmental teams in the premier national tournaments, there would be no use of keeping cricket departments and teams. “The sports budget that is there solely for cricket would then be diverted for other purposes and for other sports. We have already received instructions from the top to start packing up cricketing set up including teams. So if we would not be having any teams why should then we would be having our cricketing budget,” he said.

Secondly, he said why these departments would donate money to a profitable organization like PCB. “If at all we have budget with us, we would prefer supporting other sports and activities rather than donating it to a profitable organisation like PCB. There is no justification in sponsoring another organization that already has enough to cater for its needs.”

Another leading department official said that every organization whether it is an autonomous body, organisation or bank is governed by its own rules.

“Our every move is governed by our laws and traditions. We have our governing boards to give us directions. At the time when we would not be having our own cricketing teams and departments, there would be no use in investing money under that segment. Sponsoring PCB domestic structure is not supported by department charter. If we commit such huge money how we would justify it in audit,” he said.

He said that the letter coming from PM Office was never meant to bind any department. “It may be a desire or suggestion as there is no enforcement factor involved in it. Still we are now thinking in terms of packing up cricketing matters.”

The official admitted that unless and until a clear directions supported and backed by the law of the land would be issued, the departments would not be in a position to move any further on the matter. “In fact we have started thinking in terms of wrapping up our cricketing departments.”

When The News approached a PCB official for comments, he said he was not in a possession of the letter. “I am sure things would be much clear and brighter once we receive amended PCB constitution.”It is believed that new amended constitution would have no binding on the departments.