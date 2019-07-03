Chinese film festival begins at PNCA

Islamabad : Festival of Chinese films, film lecture & film conference in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China began at Pakistan National Council of Arts on Wednesday with screening of film ‘The Founding of a Republic’.

‘The Founding’ from 2009, directed by Huang Jianxin, is a historical venture filmed on the 60th anniversary of People's Republic of China. Here two political parties decide to put an end to the ongoing War and set up multi-party rule. Conflict begins when talks fail and Civil War continues. What follows is victory of Red Army. As we move into 1949, Mao Zedong proclaims the People’s Republic of China, leading to the start of a new era.

Film ‘Brotherhood of Blades II’ is a sequel to smash hit ‘Brotherhood of Blades’. This is a costume period drama full of action with sword fighting and much more.

‘Ashima’ from 1962 revolves around a girl. Romance develops between her and a shepherd. The girl is kidnapped by a rich boy.

‘Taste of Rice Flower’ from 2017 is about the conflict and struggle of a mother to reconnect with her daughter as well as her own roots.

‘Operation Mekong’ from 2016 is a crime drama. It became one of the highest grossing films at the box office. It was filmed in China, Malaysia and Thailand. The tense drama takes us back to 2011 when crew members from two cargo ships were murdered by drug-trafficking gang. The film won several awards for direction, script, acting, production design and visual effects.

The ‘Grandmaster’ from 2013 became a distinguished feature by winning several awards for camera, sound, costumes. It brings back the life of ‘Grandmaster’, his flight to Hong Kong after Sino-Japanese War and dramatic events leading to his demise.

The ‘Knot’ from 2006/2007 is about romance, separation and meeting again. The locations move from Tibet to New York.

‘Himalayas: Ladder to the Paradise’ is adventurous documentary, well filmed carrying breath-taking locations.

