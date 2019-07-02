PSX holds information session

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) conducted an information session regarding equity investment avenues and SME board of PSX, a statement said on Tuesday.

The session, conducted in collaboration with Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt) Limited, aims at creating awareness about the stock investments among women entrepreneurs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it added.

Abdul Mannan Mirza from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) highlighted the role of commission and efforts of the apex regulator towards strengthening the capital market.

Sulaiman S Mehdi, chairman of PSX, said that the exchange is working in close coordination with the SECP to improve the capital market infrastructure. Present day valuations are very attractive for investors, he said, and expressed amaze on the interest shown by women in the stock market.

He also introduced the SME Board to the women entrepreneurs and suggested them to explore the option of raising capital for expanding and improving their businesses by listing on the SME Board of PSX. The SME board has been created with the core objective of facilitating the growth of small and medium companies to fulfill their capital requirements and the women entrepreneurs have the opportunity to benefit from this facility.

Zahid Latif Khan, CEO of Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt) Limited, and ISE REIT Management Company chairman talked about the characteristics and benefits of investment in the stock market.