Second deadly crash of German army helicopter in a week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Frankfurt am Main: An army helicopter crashed in northern Germany on Monday, killing the pilot, defence officials said, in the second fatal crash in a week for a military plagued with equipment problems.
The aircraft hit the ground in Aerzen, near Hamelin in northwest Germany, at around 1:45 pm (1145 GMT). The reason for the crash is not yet known. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the crash, which caused multiple blazes in a nearby forested area. The impact site is around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Bundeswehr (German army) helicopter training centre in Bueckeburg. The pilot was killed and one person injured, a defence ministry spokesman told.
Frankfurt am Main: An army helicopter crashed in northern Germany on Monday, killing the pilot, defence officials said, in the second fatal crash in a week for a military plagued with equipment problems.
The aircraft hit the ground in Aerzen, near Hamelin in northwest Germany, at around 1:45 pm (1145 GMT). The reason for the crash is not yet known. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the crash, which caused multiple blazes in a nearby forested area. The impact site is around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Bundeswehr (German army) helicopter training centre in Bueckeburg. The pilot was killed and one person injured, a defence ministry spokesman told.