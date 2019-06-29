close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
AFP
June 30, 2019

Gauff reminds Serena of her early days

Sports

LONDON: American tennis legend Serena Williams says the sight of 15-year-old compatriot Cori Gauff training with her father reminds her of her own early days on the circuit doing the same thing.

The 37-year-old former world number one — bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at this year’s Wimbledon — and her sister Venus were coached from the age of four by their father Richard.

In one of the more intriguing first round match-ups in the women’s singles, 39-year-old Venus will play Gauff, who became the youngest ever woman’s qualifier earlier this week. “She’s such a fantastic young lady,” said Serena at her pre-Wimbledon press conference. “She works very hard. Every time I have work, I see her out there working, training, her and her dad. “It reminds me of the time where I was out there with my dad.

