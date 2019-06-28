Non-payment of compensation: Owners close down filling stations in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The owners of filling stations in North Waziristan have announced to close down the petrol pumps from today (Saturday) and march towards Islamabad to protest the non-payment of compensation.

All North Waziristan Petroleum Association President Malik Raqeeb Gul announced the decision at a press conference here. Other office-bearers of the association including Rafiuddin, Malik Asad Khan, Malik Saeed Noor Khan and others were also present.

Malik Raqeeb also announced the boycott of the upcoming election for provincial assembly seats in North Waziristan. He said though the authorities had promised to compensate them, the pledge was yet to be honoured.

Malik Raqeeb said that their houses and petrol pumps and other properties were damaged in military operations. He said the affected owners of the filling stations had postponed their protest planned for June 20 after the district administration of North Waziristan assured them to take up the issue with authorities. The association president said that 69 petrol pumps in North Waziristan were destroyed in the military operation in the region, but none of the owners was compensated.