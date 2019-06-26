ASIAN JUNIOR SQUASH: Pak players off to winning start

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players got off to winning starts in the under-19 and under-17 categories of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got underway in Macau on Wednesday.
However, in the under-15 and under-13 one each player made exit.
In the under-13 category, Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz beat Bantgam Palage Nilantha (Sri Lanka) 11-1, 11-8, 11-2. Wong Lee Hong (Malaysia) got better of Saboor Khan (Pakistan) 11-5, 11-9, 11-7.
In the 1st round of the under-15 category, Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pakistan) beat Ethan Chua Jie (Singapore) 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 whereas Harith Daniel (Malaysia) defeated Anas Ali Shah (Pakistan) 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.
Both Pakistanis Mohammad Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman got byes in the first round of the under-17 category. In the 2nd round, M Farhan Hashmi beat Dalina Perira (Sri Lanka) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7 whereas Noor Zaman crushed Hong Yueng Siag (Chinese Taipei) 11-1, 11-0, 11-1.
Haris Qasim (Pakistan) beat Manue Chan (Macau) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 and Hamza Sharif (Pakistan) got better of Wong King Yueng (Hong Kong) 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6 in the 1st round of the under-19 contest.
