New Zealand wary of ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

LONDON: New Zealand will take the field against Pakistan as clear favourites and not without reason.The Black Caps have 11 points from six matches (one of their games was washed out) and are still unbeaten in the World Cup. Pakistan, in contrast, are languishing far behind with just five points from six matches and barely managed to survive with a win against South Africa on Sunday at Lord’s. But New Zealand made it clear on Tuesday that they would give Pakistan due respect when the two sides clash in a World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Mitchell Santner, New Zealand’s all-rounder, said his team won’t take Pakistan lightly.

“I think they’re very dangerous. Obviously, they’ve had a pretty good record over here,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “They won the Champions Trophy a couple of years ago, and they’ve come off a pretty good win against South Africa. “We’ve played Pakistan a lot recently. We’re aware of their strengths, and I think Wahab back into their team is very good for them. “Amir is bowling very well as well. Their bowling attack on the whole is very good.

Meanwhile Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said on Tuesday: “Pakistan will have to target early wickets against unbeaten New Zealand on Wednesday. “Every team has to have a bad day and hopefully New Zealand will have a bad day tomorrow,” said Azhar. His comments were made in lighter vein but Pakistan would be hoping that New Zealand expose some chinks in their armour as the two teams, with completely contrasting track records in the World Cup, clash at Edgbaston.

Pakistan have just won two of their six matches (one was washed out) while New Zealand are yet to lose any of their six games. Azhar, who was an accomplished all-rounder for Pakistan, is fully aware that New Zealand would be one of Pakistan’s biggest tests in the World Cup.

With skipper Kane Williamson in to form, the Black Caps are yet to lose any game in this contest.”They are a very strong side and have won all their games,” he told a press conference ahead of the game.