Jobless and Pakistani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, unemployment – which is increasing rapidly – is creating problems for the citizens of the country. According to a report, at least 5.3 million people in Pakistan are unemployed.
Another report says that only 39 percent of the youth are employed while 61 percent youth is still jobless. This issue needs a holistic approach and the government must act now.
Sager Ahmed
Turbat
In Pakistan, unemployment – which is increasing rapidly – is creating problems for the citizens of the country. According to a report, at least 5.3 million people in Pakistan are unemployed.
Another report says that only 39 percent of the youth are employed while 61 percent youth is still jobless. This issue needs a holistic approach and the government must act now.
Sager Ahmed
Turbat