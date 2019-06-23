close
June 24, 2019

Jobless and Pakistani

Newspost

 
June 24, 2019

In Pakistan, unemployment – which is increasing rapidly – is creating problems for the citizens of the country. According to a report, at least 5.3 million people in Pakistan are unemployed.

Another report says that only 39 percent of the youth are employed while 61 percent youth is still jobless. This issue needs a holistic approach and the government must act now.

Sager Ahmed

Turbat

