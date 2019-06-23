Man falls off building, dies

A man died after he fell off a building under mysterious circumstances in the Old City area of Karachi on Sunday. Police reached the site after the incident and started investigations. They said the victim was identified as 37-year-old Kamran Abdur Rasheed, and added that he died on the spot after he mysterious fell from the third floor of a residential building in Ghazi Nagar in the Usmanabad area.