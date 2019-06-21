Mansha Bomb, sons bailed in seven cases

LAHORE: A session’s court Friday granted bail to an alleged land-grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his sons, Asim and Amir, in seven cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings on post-arrest bail applications of the accused and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.

The defence counsel had submitted that the accused were innocent and all charges levelled against them were baseless. He pleaded the court for grant of bail. Johar Town and Township police had registered four and three cases, respectively against the accused. They were accused of occupying houses and plots of the people. Mansha Bomb went underground after the apex court ordered his arrest while hearing a petition of an overseas Pakistani about the police “reluctance” to take action against Mansha, who had allegedly grabbed his property. The police told the court that Mansha and his sons were involved in more than 70 land-grabbing cases. On October 15, 2018, Mansha was arrested from the Supreme Court premises where he had gone to surrender himself to the police.