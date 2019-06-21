Deferment of axle load drive hailed

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appreciated the Ministry of Communications for deferring the axle load campaign for a period of 90 days, which was constantly being demanded by the business and industrial community, a statement said on Friday.

Referring to a notification dated June 20, 2019, KCCI President Junaid Makda said the Ministry of Communications has undoubtedly taken the wise move to defer the axle load campaign, which must not be implemented until all the stakeholders, including chambers of commerce, goods transporters, Customs agents, importers, exporters and industrialists reach a consensus.

As agreed previously, the Ministry of Communications has to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the axle load campaign in consultation with the stakeholders, he said.

“Some elements were opposing the Ministry of Communications decision to defer the axle load campaign, but the business and industrial community, at large, warmly welcomes and fully supports this decision; therefore, the decision makers and the relevant ministry should not pay any attention to the conspiracies being hatched by such elements who are more interested in their personal interests instead of the national interests,” he added.