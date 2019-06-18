Conspiracies against Sanjrani to be foiled: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his full confidence in Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and assured him that the opposition’s conspiracies to remove him from the office would be foiled with full force. The Senate chairman has become active after news that the opposition are considering moving a no-confidence motion against him.
