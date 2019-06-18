close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
DR
Desk Report
June 19, 2019

Conspiracies against Sanjrani to be foiled: PM

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his full confidence in Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and assured him that the opposition’s conspiracies to remove him from the office would be foiled with full force. The Senate chairman has become active after news that the opposition are considering moving a no-confidence motion against him.

