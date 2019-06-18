Taliban say US has accepted to withdraw all its troops

Amid reports about a possible meeting between the US and the Taliban in Doha next week, a Taliban spokesman has said that “the United States has accepted to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan”.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s spokesman in Qatar, said in a tweet on Tuesday responded to a question that how much progress the peace talks have made so far. He also tweeted that besides accepting the withdrawal of its troops, the US has vowed not to do any interference in Afghanistan’s affairs in the future.

He also says the promises by the US are “a good progress” in the peace talks. The US negotiators and the Taliban members so far have held six rounds of talks in Doha and the UAE and the troop withdrawal has been one of the four key issues under debate in their meetings.

Other key issues discussed between the two sides in the six rounds of talks were counterterrorism assurances, a ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks. Meanwhile, US Forces Afghanistan Spokesman Col. Dave Butler said the remarks are not true. “These statements aren’t true. There are four parts to a comprehensive peace deal. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he told TOLOnews.