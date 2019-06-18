SECP holds roundtable

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday held a roundtable to discuss measures to reduce outflow of foreign exchange pertaining to reinsurance business through optimising local risk retention.

The representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), private sector non-life insurance companies and public sector non-life insurer attended the roundtable.

The participants were apprised about the fact that a growing trend has been witnessed in the export of reinsurance premium abroad, which has direct impact on the outflows of foreign exchange of the country.